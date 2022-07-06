Georgiadis: A long pre-election period would damage the economy

An extended pre-election period would hurt the Greek economy, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis said on Wednesday, commenting on whether the country will be led to early elections.

“A long pre-election period, with extremely high intensity and toxicity, will damage the economy. As long as the opposition raises its tone while we approach the elections, this will also burden the economy,” he said, speaking on state-run broadcaster ERT.

“The economy does not like political instability… anyone who wants the country to avoid risks, will want us to have a stable government,” he added.

Asked whether the government will exhaust the four-year term, he said that “he does not know if that is possible.”