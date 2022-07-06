Daily Covid-19 briefing to be given weekly from Friday

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has announced on Wednesday that starting on Friday, July 8, there will no longer be a daily briefing on the course of the pandemic which will instead be given weekly on Fridays.

“We would like to inform you that starting on Friday, EODY will make public its report with the available epidemiological data on the Covid-19 virus on a weekly basis,” said the official report.

The weekly briefing will include the same metrics presented in the daily briefs up to now, including the number of new cases, virus-related deaths, and the number of intubated patients.