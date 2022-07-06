NEWS

Greece reports first toddler death of severe acute hepatitis

Greece reports first toddler death of severe acute hepatitis
[Shutterstock]

Greece reported its first baby death from severe acute hepatitis on Wednesday, the country’s national health agency EODY said.

The 13-month-old baby had been hospitalised with a high fever and was later diagnosed with liver failure and cerebral edema due to severe acute hepatitis, the agency said.

An outbreak of severe hepatitis in young children was first reported in April in Britain and has since hit dozens of other countries. In June, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that thirty-three countries had reported 920 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children, a jump of 270 from May.

So far, Greece has registered another 11 cases that meet the criteria of a “probable case” of the disease, the agency said, but those cases “did not require special treatment or present any complications,” it added. [Reuters]

Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Masks may come back as infections rise, says EODY
COVID MEASURES

Masks may come back as infections rise, says EODY

New shelter for homeless drug addicts opens in Athens
NEWS

New shelter for homeless drug addicts opens in Athens

Seven confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece
NEWS

Seven confirmed cases of monkeypox in Greece

Personal doctors become reality as of July 1 
NEWS

Personal doctors become reality as of July 1 

EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products
NEWS

EU proposes ban on flavored heated tobacco products

PM, opposition leaders slam US Supreme Court ruling on abortion
NEWS

PM, opposition leaders slam US Supreme Court ruling on abortion