Fire Service reports 378 forest fires in last week

The country has seen 378 forest fires in the last week, the Fire Service announced on Wednesday, warning that the risk of fire remains high for Thursday in many areas of the country.

In an emergency update, Service spokesperson Yiannis Artopoios identified Attica, areas of Central and Western Greece, Central Macedonia, the Ionian islands, the Sporades, Crete, the eastern Aegean and Dodecanese as the areas most at risk.

In addition to forest fires, over the past week firefighters were called to assist in 882 urban fires and 657 other incidents.

There were 41 forest fires in the 24 hours up to 6 p.m., largely due to high temperatures, intense winds and low humidity.

The biggest fires were at Schistos in Korydallos, Portes in Achea, Schimatari in Viotia, Sernikaki in Fokida, Korakia Kranidiou in Argolida, Porto Germeno in Attica, Aghios Ioannis in Korinthia and Koryfi in Ileia.