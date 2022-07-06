Wake turbulence severely injures tourist

A tourist has sustained serious injuries after being hit by the jet wash of a plane taking off on the island of Skiathos Wednesday.

The 61-year-old woman was standing on a ledge trying to take photos of the plane taking off, when a strong gust from the plane’s engines hit her and threw her off her perch.

Doctors at the local Health Center found she had sustained serious head injuries, had a shattered pelvis and a bruised right shoulder and left wrist. The woman was taken by boat to a hospital at Volos, the nearest mainland city.

It is the second similar accident in the past few weeks.

The Skiathos airport, its one short and narrow runway hemmed in by the sea, a lagoon and a hill, and close to houses, is a difficult one for pilots, but its location makes for spectacular takeoffs and landings. Many locals and tourists get close to the fence every day trying to snap pictures as planes fly close over their heads, local media report.