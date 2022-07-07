Robbers blast open ATM, damage hospital in northern Athens

A group of three or four assailants dressed up to appear like doctors immobilized a security guard and blasted open an ATM at the Sismanoglio Hospital in the northern Athens suburb of Vrilissia.

According to reports, the cash dispenser was blown open using gas and the explosion was significant, causing widespread damage to the hospital’s entrance area but no injuries, as there were few people about at the time.

The incident took place at around 4.30 a.m., roughly half an hour after another ATM was blown up using a similar method in the nearby suburb of Maroussi. Police are investigating a possible connection between the two events.