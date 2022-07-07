NEWS

Robbers blast open ATM, damage hospital in northern Athens

Robbers blast open ATM, damage hospital in northern Athens
[Kathimerini.gr]

A group of three or four assailants dressed up to appear like doctors immobilized a security guard and blasted open an ATM at the Sismanoglio Hospital in the northern Athens suburb of Vrilissia.

According to reports, the cash dispenser was blown open using gas and the explosion was significant, causing widespread damage to the hospital’s entrance area but no injuries, as there were few people about at the time.

The incident took place at around 4.30 a.m., roughly half an hour after another ATM was blown up using a similar method in the nearby suburb of Maroussi. Police are investigating a possible connection between the two events.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Four arrested for defrauding citizens in property scam
NEWS

Four arrested for defrauding citizens in property scam

Court rejects requests to release jailed Golden Dawn defendants
NEWS

Court rejects requests to release jailed Golden Dawn defendants

Two Brits arrested for beating up Pakistani man in Zakynthos
NEWS

Two Brits arrested for beating up Pakistani man in Zakynthos

Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown
NEWS

Police arrest 130 suspected human traffickers in European crackdown

Six suspects in widespread electronic racket identified
NEWS

Six suspects in widespread electronic racket identified

Complaint filed in European court over neo-Nazi MEP Lagos’ access to public funds
NEWS

Complaint filed in European court over neo-Nazi MEP Lagos’ access to public funds