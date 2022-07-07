Panama-flagged freighter takes on water; crew safe

The crew of a Panama-flagged freighter had to rescued by a navy helicopter after it started taking on water for as yet unknown reasons while sailing 90 nautical miles off Pylos early on Thursday.

The Quaterdecies was loaded with cement and had set sail from Turkey bound for Italy when it ran into trouble off the coast of the southwestern Peloponnese.

The seven members of its crew, all Bulgarian nationals, are in good health.

Three vessels sailing nearby are at the site of the accident while northwesterly winds up to 5 on the Beaufort scale are blowing in the area. [AMNA]