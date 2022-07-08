NEWS

Anarchist group vandalizes Parliament general secretary’s house

Members of anarchist group Rouvikonas threw flyers and spray-painted slogans on the walls outside the house of Giorgos Mylonakis, the Parliament’s general secretary, in the southern Athenian suburb of Voula, early Friday morning.

The group said on a website that the vandalism was to express solidarity with Giorgos Kalaitzidis and Nikos Porgiotis, two members who are facing the charge of damaging a historical monument after throwing paint on the Parliament building on May 21.

Rouvikonas said they consider Mylonakis as “part of this rotten political system which resides in the Parliament.”

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias described the incident as “yet another brazen action that must meet with the disapproval of the political world and Greek society,” while Mylonakis said in a tweet that “freedom, democracy and the institutions cannot be blackmailed, silenced or terrorized.”

