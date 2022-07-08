NEWS

First case of West Nile virus this season reported

The first case in Greece this year of the West Nile virus, which is carried by infected mosquitoes, has been diagnosed, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said on Friday.

EODY said the case was detected in Ampelokipoi-Menemeni municipality, which is part of the greater Thessaloniki metropolitan area, without providing further details.

Noting that majority of people infected with the virus do not get sick at all, or only show mild symptoms, the agency advises the public, particularly the elderly and those with chronic health issues, to avoid mosquito bites by applying insect repellent to their skin and clothing and to use mosquito nets, fans or air conditioners.

Stagnant water, which offers an ideal breeding ground for mosquitoes, should not be allowed to form anywhere.

In 2021, 59 cases of West Nile virus were reported in Greece, 8 of which proved fatal. Most cases were reported in the north of the country.

