Strong reaction in Athens to Turkish officials’ map questioning Greece’s sovereignty

A public post by top officials of a party in Turkey’s ruling coalition showing a map which depicts Greek territory as Turkish is an especially aggressive and provocative action, which is entirely to be condemned, diplomatic sources underlined on Sunday.

Unfortunately, they added, it is “part of an escalation of the extreme Turkish rhetoric that we are witnessing on a daily basis.”

Greece expects the immediate and public condemnation of this unacceptable action, which questions Greece’s territorial integrity, the same sources underlined.

The images were made public during the visit of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahceli, a coalition partner of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the headquarters of the ultranationalist ‘Grey Wolves’ organisation, where he was photographed next to a map showing half the Aegean Sea and Crete under Turkish control. [AMNA]

