Mitsotakis again rules out snap vote

[InTime News]

Greece’s conservative prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, repeated on Monday that elections will take place at the end of his four year term in 2023.

“The nation must navigate the crucial period ahead in conditions of political stability, which only a stable New Democracy government can guarantee,” Mitsotakis said during a meeting with party officials in eastern Attica.

“We have no fear. We will deal with the upcoming difficulties in the same way that we have dealt with the great difficulties until today. And at the end of the four year term, we will compete with those who never stop reminding us of the harm that they caused to this country,” he said, referring to leftist SYRIZA opposition.

Mitsotakis dismissed rife speculation of a snap vote during a speech in Parliament last week.

