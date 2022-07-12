NEWS

Age limit being raised for medically assisted reproduction

Age limit being raised for medically assisted reproduction
[Shutterstock]

A parliamentary committee will debate on Tuesday a draft law by the Health Ministry that aims at increasing the age limit from 50 to 54 for women seeking medically assisted reproduction and updating the rules for egg freezing (or oocyte cryopreservation), including by abolishing the requirement of spousal consent.

The bill essentially aspires to modernize the institutional framework in Greece, which was considered among the most advanced in Europe some years ago, but has now been overtaken by developments. 

The draft suggests that women between the ages of 50 and 54 may, with the National Assisted Reproduction Authority’s approval, seek help to have a baby.

The legislation’s authors said women up to the age of 54 are naturally capable of reproducing, noting that modern-day circumstances are leading more women to start families later in life.

Health Science Child

