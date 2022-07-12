Bus driver unanimously cleared of Kryoneri arson charge 

A wildfire in the foothills of Mt Ambelos in the northern part of Samos in the eastern Aegean crept within half a kilometer of the island village of Vourliotes on Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of its approximately 300 inhabitants as a precaution. The blaze, the country’s first major wildfire in 2022, also threatened the Vronda Monastery, an imposing stone structure originally built in 1556. The monastery, which is currently uninhabited, was rebuilt after being destroyed in a wildfire in 2000. Around 50 firefighters were battling the fire on Tuesday evening, aided by three airplanes and one helicopter. Reinforcements were on their way from mainland Greece. [SAMOS24.GR]

A 43-year-old bus driver who had been accused of starting a blaze in Kryoneri, northeast of Athens, in August 2021, and hampering firefighting efforts in nearby Varybobi, was unanimously cleared by a court on Monday.

The man had been deemed a suspect following tips from Civil Protection volunteers in Kryoneri who claimed that the 43-year-old was seen hanging around the area where the fire began.

According to State Security, who compiled the file against him, the man’s presence had been confirmed in three areas where flare-ups had occurred. However, no matches, lighters or other incendiary devices were foun on him when he was arrested.

There were also many testimonies from local residents who said that thanks to his own intervention and assistance they managed to save their properties from the flames. “Even though the soles of his shoes had melted, he continued to help us barefoot,” one of them said.

The defendant had proclaimed his innocence and stated that he was trying to put out the flames and save trapped animals.