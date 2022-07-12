NEWS

Woman suffers anaphylactic reaction on sailboat

A woman had to be transferred to hospital on Tuesday after suffering a serious allergic reaction while on a sailboat off the coast of the island of Milos, in the southern Aegean.

A doctor was taken to the sailboat with a Coast Guard vessel where he administered two adrenaline injections to the woman, one in each leg. She was then transferred to the island’s health clinic where she remains for monitoring, in stable condition.

Doctors said it was not yet clear what caused the anaphylactic reaction.

