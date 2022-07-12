NEWS

Covid-19: Weekly infection numbers increase by 18%

The week from July 4-10 saw 13,623 new coronavirus cases per million people, an 18-percent increase on the previous week, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday, in the first of its new weekly reports that replace its daily bulletins.

The weekly tally brings to 4,058,998 the total number of confirmed infections since the pandemic began.

Reinfections account for 17% of weekly aggregate figure, it said.

There was also an average of 16 deaths per million people (up 33% on the previous week), bringing the total number of pandemic fatalities to 30,496, and 109 patients on ventilators.

Covid-19 hospital admissions were up 16% while discharges were up 19%.

The median age of new infections is 37 years while the median age of fatalities is 80.

