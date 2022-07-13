NEWS

Thessaloniki uni shooting attributed to gang turf war

The 23-year-old man who was shot in the legs on Monday night on the campus of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University is said to have had a criminal record that includes robberies and possession of weapons. He was reportedly released from prison in May.

Police are working on the assumption that the armed attack is most likely linked to a settling of scores between rival gangs.

The injured man is being treated with non-life threatening injuries at the northern port city’s Georgios Gennimatas hospital.

Police said that a group of about 15 people first tried to enter the university campus on Monday night in a car but were blocked by private security guards.

The group then entered on foot from another entrance point and approached two people who were sitting on a bench. One of the group opened fire, wounding the 23-year-old, a Georgian expatriate. 

Crime

