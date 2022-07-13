Government condemns attack on media group

Greece’s conservative government has condemned an early Wednesday attack against one of the country’s leading media organizations.

“Any attempt to intimidate journalists is doomed to fail,” the government’s press office said in a statement.

Reports said three homemade bombs exploded at the offices of Real Group in Maroussi, north of Athens, around 3.30 a.m.

The building, which houses Real FM radio station and Real News daily, suffered extensive damage following the ensuing fire, but no injuries were reported. Several workers were in the building at the time.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his solidarity and vowed that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice in a telephone call with journalist Nikos Hatzinikolaou, head of Real Group.

Leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras also condemned the incident as “yet another attack on media freedom” in Greece.