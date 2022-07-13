NEWS

Government condemns attack on media group

Government condemns attack on media group
[InTime News]

Greece’s conservative government has condemned an early Wednesday attack against one of the country’s leading media organizations.

“Any attempt to intimidate journalists is doomed to fail,” the government’s press office said in a statement.

Reports said three homemade bombs exploded at the offices of Real Group in Maroussi, north of Athens, around 3.30 a.m.

The building, which houses Real FM radio station and Real News daily, suffered extensive damage following the ensuing fire, but no injuries were reported. Several workers were in the building at the time.

So far no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. 

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his solidarity and vowed that the perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice in a telephone call with journalist Nikos Hatzinikolaou, head of Real Group.

Leftist opposition leader Alexis Tsipras also condemned the incident as “yet another attack on media freedom” in Greece.

Media Terrorism Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Media group offices targeted with homemade explosives
NEWS

Media group offices targeted with homemade explosives

Journalist’s home attacked with gas canister bomb
NEWS

Journalist’s home attacked with gas canister bomb

Pubic broadcaster warns of scammers posing as journalists
NEWS

Pubic broadcaster warns of scammers posing as journalists

TV crew come under attack
BLAZE COVERAGE

TV crew come under attack

Thessaloniki uni shooting attributed to gang turf war
NEWS

Thessaloniki uni shooting attributed to gang turf war

Police looking for bank robbery suspects
NEWS

Police looking for bank robbery suspects