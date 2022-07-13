NEWS

Lignadis’ 12-year sentence for rape suspended pending appeal

An Athens court on Wednesday suspended a 12-year jail sentence for former actor and director Dimitris Lignadis, who had earlier been found guilty by the same panel in two out of four counts of rape.

The accused was convicted of raping two men when they were minors, in 2010 and 2015.

The president of the court said the decision was reached by a majority of four votes to three, with two jurors and one of the judges ruling that the actor should remain in prison.

The Mixed Jury Court also said Lignadis is banned from leaving the country, will have to appear at his local police station on the 1st, 6th and 20th of each month and will have to post bail of 30,000 euros by July 23. 

Lignadis, 57, had been ordered jailed when the accusations surfaced in February 2021. A few days earlier, he had resigned from his post of artistic director of Greece’s National Theater which he had held since 2019. 

