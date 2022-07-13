Construction of Greek Navy’s second FDI frigate begins in France

The construction of the second FDI frigate ordered by the Hellenic Navy started at the Naval Group shipyard in Lorient, France, on Wednesday, the company said.

The event was marked with a steel-cutting ceremony attended by Naval Group’s Hellenic Navy frigate program manager, Gilles Langlois, as well as Admiral Theoharis Chatzopoulos, commander of the Hellenic Navy echelon at Lorient.

The program for the purchase of three FDI frigates (plus one more provisionally) for the Hellenic Navy was signed on March 24 this year. The cutting of the metal plate took place less than four months later, and while the first frigate is already in the production stage, it was noted in an announcement.

Naval Group said the FDIs “will rapidly and sustainably enhance the capabilities of the Navy’s surface fleet” as they will be delivered in a very short period of time, starting in 2025 for the first two units and 2026 for the third.