NEWS

Construction of Greek Navy’s second FDI frigate begins in France

Construction of Greek Navy’s second FDI frigate begins in France
[Naval Group Twitter account @navalgroup]

The construction of the second FDI frigate ordered by the Hellenic Navy started at the Naval Group shipyard in Lorient, France, on Wednesday, the company said.

The event was marked with a steel-cutting ceremony attended by Naval Group’s Hellenic Navy frigate program manager, Gilles Langlois, as well as Admiral Theoharis Chatzopoulos, commander of the Hellenic Navy echelon at Lorient.

The program for the purchase of three FDI frigates (plus one more provisionally) for the Hellenic Navy was signed on March 24 this year. The cutting of the metal plate took place less than four months later, and while the first frigate is already in the production stage, it was noted in an announcement.

Naval Group said the FDIs “will rapidly and sustainably enhance the capabilities of the Navy’s surface fleet” as they will be delivered in a very short period of time, starting in 2025 for the first two units and 2026 for the third.

Defense Shipping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Amendment conditioning sales of F-16s to Turkey included in NDAA
NEWS

Amendment conditioning sales of F-16s to Turkey included in NDAA

Greek Armed Forces chief meets American counterpart in Washington
NEWS

Greek Armed Forces chief meets American counterpart in Washington

Joint US-Greek exercise gets under way
NEWS

Joint US-Greek exercise gets under way

Congress urged to place strict conditions on sales of F-16s to Turkey
NEWS

Congress urged to place strict conditions on sales of F-16s to Turkey

Sharp rise in Turkish air violations
NEWS

Sharp rise in Turkish air violations

American analyst envisions Israeli model for Greece
NEWS

American analyst envisions Israeli model for Greece