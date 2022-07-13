NEWS

Three located after fire-fightling helicopter crashes off Samos

Three located after fire-fightling helicopter crashes off Samos
[samos24.gr]

Three of the four missing crew members from a fire-fightling helicopter that crashed off the island of Samos have been located, the coast guard has said.

Among the three is the Romanian pilot, who has been taken to hospital.

The health status of the other two crew members is unclear. 

The Soviet-made Mil Mi-8 medium twin-turbine helicopter took off from Samos at 4.39 p.m. with one Romanian and two Moldovan nationals, as well as a Greek translator, and fell into the sea at 5.55 p.m., it said. 

A second Mi-8 and a Coast Guard vessel were searching the area for the other man.

A total of 27 firefighters four water-dropping aircraft and one helicopter were continuing to fight the blaze that broke out earlier on Wednesday in a forested area near the village of Palaiohori. Authorities said the flames were fanned by winds up to force 6 in the area.

Accident Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Removal of fuel from Euroferry Olympia completed
NEWS

Removal of fuel from Euroferry Olympia completed

Ferry still burning after 20 days; 3 missing
NEWS

Ferry still burning after 20 days; 3 missing

Two senior citizens found dead in burned homes
NEWS

Two senior citizens found dead in burned homes

Three more bodies recovered from Euroferry Olympia; three still missing
NEWS

Three more bodies recovered from Euroferry Olympia; three still missing

Old rifle, ammunition found in apartment destroyed by gas leak explosion
NEWS

Old rifle, ammunition found in apartment destroyed by gas leak explosion

Blast in central Athens due to gas leak
NEWS

Blast in central Athens due to gas leak