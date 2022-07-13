NEWS

Firefighting helicopter crashes off Greek island; 2 dead

Firefighting helicopter crashes off Greek island; 2 dead
[samos24.gr]

Two members of a helicopter crew battling a forest fire on the Greek island of Samos died when it crashed into the sea, authorities said Wednesday.

A Romanian national and a Greek liaison officer died in the crash, while two Moldovan nationals survived, a Coast Guard spokeswoman told the Associated Press.

The Soviet-era Mi-8 helicopter, leased for firefighting operations from Ukraine, took off from Samos at 4:39 p.m. and crashed off the island at 5:55 p.m. 

Nine vessels, five from the Coast Guard, two from the army and two private, as well as a helicopter, took part in the rescue operation, the spokeswoman said.

All the island’s 27 firefighters plus four planes and a helicopter were fighting the blaze in a forested area on Samos, which lies close to the Turkish coast. The flames were being fanned by high winds, the Fire Service said.

[AP]

Accident Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Three located after fire-fighting helicopter crashes off Samos
NEWS

Three located after fire-fighting helicopter crashes off Samos

Removal of fuel from Euroferry Olympia completed
NEWS

Removal of fuel from Euroferry Olympia completed

Ferry still burning after 20 days; 3 missing
NEWS

Ferry still burning after 20 days; 3 missing

Two senior citizens found dead in burned homes
NEWS

Two senior citizens found dead in burned homes

Three more bodies recovered from Euroferry Olympia; three still missing
NEWS

Three more bodies recovered from Euroferry Olympia; three still missing

Old rifle, ammunition found in apartment destroyed by gas leak explosion
NEWS

Old rifle, ammunition found in apartment destroyed by gas leak explosion