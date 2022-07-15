NEWS

Very high risk of fire in five regions on Friday

Northerly winds of between force 4 and 8 will greatly increase the risk of fire in five regions of Greece on Friday, the General Secretariat of Civil Protection has warned in a weather bulletin.

The areas most at risk are Attica, Central Greece (Viotia, Evia), Peloponnese (Corinthia and Argolida), Crete and Northern Aegean (Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria).

Winds are expected to reach gale force in places. 

The Secretariat calls on citizens to avoid any open-air activities that can cause a fire by negligence, such as burning dry grass and branches, using machines that create sparks – such as circular saws, welding devices – using outdoor grills, smoking bees, and throwing lit cigarettes.

