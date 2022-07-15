NEWS

Residents called to evacuate homes as fire in Saronikos spreads

Residents in a settlement south-east of Athens have been advised to evacuate their homes as a precautionary measure as firefighters stepped up their efforts to extinguish a blaze that broke out Friday morning in vegetation in the area.

Over 90 firefighters, five ground teams, 22 tenders and volunteers and municipal workers are attending the fire, which is located in the area of Feriza, municipality of Saronikos. Four aircraft and three helicopters are also assisting in the firefighting effort.

Residents in the nearby area of Agios Panteleimonas, which is outside the coastal town Anavyssos, were notified by an emergency text message to evacuate the area in the direction of Lagonisi.

The fire, which broke out at around 11 a.m., is being fanned by strong winds.

Meanwhile on Crete, residents in of the village of Orne, near Rethymno, have also been advised to leave their homes.

Fifty firefighters with 13 tenders, three ground units and three helicopters are trying to extinguish the fire, which broke out in grassy land in the Krya Vrysi area of ​​Agios Vasilios municipality. 

