Master sergeant killed by weapon inside military camp

Master sergeant killed by weapon inside military camp
A 47-year-old master sergeant was killed by a weapon at a military camp in northern Greece, the Hellenic Army General Staff announced on Saturday. 

The incident happened at a military outpost in Imathia, central Macedonia, in the early hours of Saturday, it said, adding that it is investigating the causes of the accident. 

No further details were provided about the incident.

“The Hellenic Army General Staff expresses its sincere condolences to his loved ones,” it added. 

