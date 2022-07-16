NEWS

Macron thanks Greece for wildfire assistance

Macron thanks Greece for wildfire assistance
[Johanna Geron/Reuters]

French President Emmanuel Macron thanked Greece for sending two firefighting aircraft to assist in the battle against the wildfires that are ravaging the country.

“Solidarity is European: a year ago, when Greece was facing terrible wildfires, we mobilized as Europeans. This afternoon, aircraft from Greek rescue forces arrived in the south to support the action of our firefighters,” he tweeted in Greek. 

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in southwestern France as wildfires continued to rage out of control. The flames have now burnt 7,300 hectares, according to the authorities.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fire risk remains very high in five regions on Saturday
NEWS

Fire risk remains very high in five regions on Saturday

Firefighters continue to battle blaze on Crete
NEWS

Firefighters continue to battle blaze on Crete

More villages evacuated in Crete as blazes are fanned by winds
NEWS

More villages evacuated in Crete as blazes are fanned by winds

Greece sends two Canadair planes to help with wildfires in France
NEWS

Greece sends two Canadair planes to help with wildfires in France

Residents called to evacuate homes as fire in Saronikos spreads
NEWS

Residents called to evacuate homes as fire in Saronikos spreads

Very high risk of fire in five regions on Friday
NEWS

Very high risk of fire in five regions on Friday