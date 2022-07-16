Macron thanks Greece for wildfire assistance

French President Emmanuel Macron thanked Greece for sending two firefighting aircraft to assist in the battle against the wildfires that are ravaging the country.

“Solidarity is European: a year ago, when Greece was facing terrible wildfires, we mobilized as Europeans. This afternoon, aircraft from Greek rescue forces arrived in the south to support the action of our firefighters,” he tweeted in Greek.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in southwestern France as wildfires continued to rage out of control. The flames have now burnt 7,300 hectares, according to the authorities.

Η αλληλεγγύη είναι ευρωπαϊκή. Πριν από ένα χρόνο, όταν η Ελλάδα αντιμετώπιζε φοβερές πυρκαγιές, κινητοποιηθήκαμε ως Ευρωπαίοι. Χθές, ελληνικά πυροσβεστικά αεροσκάφη έφθασαν στη νότια Γαλλία για να υποστηρίξουν το έργο των πυροσβεστών μας. pic.twitter.com/D7RxodsMFL — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 16, 2022