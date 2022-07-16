Firefighters battle new flare-ups in Crete

A wildfire that was burning at the municipality of Agios Vassilios, in northern Crete, since Friday was rekindled on Saturday due to strong winds, the Fire Brigade said.

The flames had reached Agios Georgios, where luxury rental homes for tourists were evacuated by order of mayor Giannis Tatarakis.

The mayor told state-run news agency AMNA earlier that he believed the fire was a result of arson.

Apart from 110-strong firefighting forces on the ground, authorities have sent five helicopters. However Canadair water-bombers were not able to replenish their water reservoirs due to turbulent seas, therefore afforts at the other fronts at Kria Vrisi and Rodakino, further south, are being hampered.