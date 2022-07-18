NEWS

Anorexia clinic opens in Sismanoglio hospital

[Intime News]

The Sismanoglio General Hospital in the northern Athens suburb of Vrilissia has inaugurated the country’s first public clinic for treating adult eating disorders like anorexia nervosa and bulimia.

The clinic has six beds, for the time being, and is staffed by four doctors and eight nurses who have received specialist training.

“Eating disorders are chronic mental health disorders, with anorexia nervosa being the most common and the one with the highest mortality rate,” Deputy Health Minister Zoe Rapti said at the clinic’s launch.

She added that around 8% of the population in Greece is believed to suffer from some form of eating disorder.

 

Health

