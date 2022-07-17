NEWS

Body retrieved at Antonov crash site

[InTime News]

Fire Service forensics experts operating at the crash site of the An-12 cargo plane have retrieved a body, Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopoios told reporters Sunday afternoon.

The body was found intact, the spokesman said, adding that the experts believe it was ejected from the fuselage upon the initial impact, before the plane dragged along the ground and disintegrated.

The experts have found a second body; a drone that flew overhead earlier Sunday discovered another four, which the experts have not reached yet. Two more bodies remain undiscovered.

The forensics experts had planned to be finished by sundown, but it is now obvious they will have to return first thing in the morning, as there is no work on the crash site at nite. The explosives experts, who are also on site, will take even longer, as ordnance (mortar shells, according to Serbia’s foreign minister) is spread at a radius of about 1 kilometer from the plane.

Only after both the forensics and explosive experts are done, will the civil aviation investigators move in, trying, above all, to retrieve the plane’s black box.

