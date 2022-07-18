Very high risk of fire in five Greek regions, including Attica

There was a very high risk of fire (risk category 4) in five Greek regions for Monday, according to the Fire Forecast Map issued by the Civil Protection secretariat of the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry.

The forecast is for the region of Attica (including the island of Kythira), Evia and Viotia in the region of Central Greece; Corinth, Argolida and Lakonia in the region of the Peloponnese; the region of Crete and the region of Northern Aegean, particularly the islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria.