NEWS

Very high risk of fire in five Greek regions, including Attica

Very high risk of fire in five Greek regions, including Attica

There was a very high risk of fire (risk category 4) in five Greek regions for Monday, according to the Fire Forecast Map issued by the Civil Protection secretariat of the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry.

The forecast is for the region of Attica (including the island of Kythira), Evia and Viotia in the region of Central Greece; Corinth, Argolida and Lakonia in the region of the Peloponnese; the region of Crete and the region of Northern Aegean, particularly the islands of Lesvos, Chios, Samos and Ikaria.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Athens municipality introduces drones to detect fires
NEWS

Athens municipality introduces drones to detect fires

Firefighters battle new flare-ups in Crete
NEWS

Firefighters battle new flare-ups in Crete

ADMIE to set up pilot fire detection system in Parnitha
NEWS

ADMIE to set up pilot fire detection system in Parnitha

Macron thanks Greece for wildfire assistance
NEWS

Macron thanks Greece for wildfire assistance

Fire risk remains very high in five regions on Saturday
NEWS

Fire risk remains very high in five regions on Saturday

Firefighters continue to battle blaze on Crete
NEWS

Firefighters continue to battle blaze on Crete