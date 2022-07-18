Panagiotopoulos in the US to meet Lloyd Austin, discuss F-35s

Greek Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos is on official visit to the United States where he will meet his American counterpart, Lloyd Austin, and other high-ranking Pentagon officials.

The two ministers are scheduled to meet at 9 p.m. (Greek time) at the Pentagon to discuss the further deepening of the strategic cooperation between Greece and the US, Turkey and the Eastern Mediterranean.

Panagiotopoulos will also meet with Lt. Gen. Michael Schmidt, head of the Pentagon’s program executive officer for the F-35 Joint Program Office.