NEWS

Greece to file démarche with Serbia over Antonov cargo

Greece to file démarche with Serbia over Antonov cargo
[Intime News]

Greece will lodge a demarche with Serbia to protest the country’s failure to brief Athens about the dangerous cargo carried by the Antonov plane that crashed in northern Greece last Saturday, killing its eight crew members.

The plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer. It had taken off from the Serbian city of Nis and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.

According to diplomatic sources, Greece’s ambassador in Belgrade will deliver the demarche.

On Monday, explosives disposal experts were working at the crash site to clear the large amount of widespread ordnance.

The plane was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian.

Diplomacy Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
All crew bodies at plane crash site now retrieved
NEWS

All crew bodies at plane crash site now retrieved

Body retrieved at Antonov crash site
NEWS

Body retrieved at Antonov crash site

FM sends out condolences for the crew of crashed Antonov
NEWS

FM sends out condolences for the crew of crashed Antonov

Crashed Antonov was carrying 11.5 tons of military equipment
NEWS

Crashed Antonov was carrying 11.5 tons of military equipment

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes near Kavala
NEWS

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes near Kavala

Sergeant major found dead in military camp
NEWS

Sergeant major found dead in military camp