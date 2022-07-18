Greece to file démarche with Serbia over Antonov cargo

Greece will lodge a demarche with Serbia to protest the country’s failure to brief Athens about the dangerous cargo carried by the Antonov plane that crashed in northern Greece last Saturday, killing its eight crew members.

The plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer. It had taken off from the Serbian city of Nis and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.

According to diplomatic sources, Greece’s ambassador in Belgrade will deliver the demarche.

On Monday, explosives disposal experts were working at the crash site to clear the large amount of widespread ordnance.

The plane was operated by Ukrainian cargo carrier Meridian.