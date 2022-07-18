PM adviser, minister sue fringe newspaper over homophobic front-page

Two Greek government officials said on Monday they had sued fringe newspaper Makeleio over a homophobic front-page article which equated homosexuality with pedophilia and attempted to link them with Dimitris Lignadis, a prominent stage actor and director who was convicted last week of raping two men when they were minors.

The newspaper’s Saturday edition run a frontpage story that read, “’They were luring children and the monster was raping them.’ A conspiratorial pyramid of hardened zoophiles and perverts with the common denominator being the suspicious relations with the prime minister himself.” It continued with: “Isn’t there a determined prosecutor to throw them into the dungeons?”

The article was accompanied by a large photo of Lignadis, surrounded by smaller ones of other public figures, including Alex Patelis, chief economic adviser to the Prime Minister of Greece, and Nicholas Yatromanolakis, deputy minister responsible for contemporary culture. Both officials are openly gay.

“Homosexuality is not bestiality and it is not a perversion. Equating homosexuality and pedophilia fuels homophobia and crimes of homophobic violence. Free speech does not include the right to libel and hate speech,” Patelis said on his Facebook page, describing the front-page as “vomit-inducing.”

“Until today I ignored articles and headlines like today’s and did not engage further. But perhaps this gives the wrong message, especially in the times we are living,” Yatromanolakis said on Facebook.

“I view this toxic climate that is being cultivated as a direct threat, not only to LGBTQI+ individuals, but to our society as a whole.”

Makeleio is a newspaper known for its outrageous headlines and anti-Semitic references. Its publisher, Stefanos Chios, has had several run-ins with the law over the years over offensive articles.