NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey will freeze Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids if promises not kept

Erdogan says Turkey will freeze Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids if promises not kept
Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 30, 2022. [AP]

Turkey will freeze Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership bids if the Nordic countries do not keep promises on counter-terrorism made last month, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, adding he believed Sweden was “not showing a good image” for now.

Finland and Sweden applied for membership of the defense alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but were met with opposition from Turkey, which accused the Nordic countries of supporting groups it deems terrorists.

The three countries signed an accord at the NATO summit in Madrid last month to lift Ankara’s veto in exchange for pledges on counter-terrorism and arms exports. Turkey has said it will closely monitor the implementation of the accord to ratify their membership bids. [Reuters]

 

 

NATO Turkey

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Erdogan says Turkey will freeze Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids if promises not kept
NEWS

Erdogan says Turkey will freeze Finland, Sweden’s NATO bids if promises not kept

Athens satisfied with Biden’s stance
NEWS

Athens satisfied with Biden’s stance

Erdogan: Greece must be ‘held accountable’ for Turkish airspace violations
NEWS

Erdogan: Greece must be ‘held accountable’ for Turkish airspace violations

Athens not worried about Turkey deal
NEWS

Athens not worried about Turkey deal

Biden thanks Erdogan for lifting veto at NATO summit
NEWS

Biden thanks Erdogan for lifting veto at NATO summit

Pivotal moment for NATO, Aegean tensions
NEWS

Pivotal moment for NATO, Aegean tensions