Hooligans had intent to kill, argues prosecutor

On Tuesday, people placed candles, flowers and notes, as well as scarves and jerseys of Aris sports club at the site where the victim, 19-year-old Alkiviadis Kampanos, was killed Tuesday in a knife attack. [Dimitris Tosidis/Intime News]

A prosecutor recommended on Monday that a group 12 defendants must stand trial before a mixed jury court on charges of premeditated murder over the death of 19-year-old Alkis Kampanos, who was fatally stabbed and violently beaten by a gang of youths in Thessaloniki on February 1 in an attack that has been connected to soccer fan rivalries. Two of his friends were also injured in the attack.

In an 86-page recommendation, the prosecutor said that suspects, who were arrested and remanded ever since the incident, acted with malice aforethought and that had intended to kill Kampanos and his two friends, who were sitting on a stoop on the side of a street when they were attacked.

Before the attack, the defendants had asked the three friends which team they supported. They were attacked with knives, clubs, metal pipes, crowbars and a folding sickle – with murderous intent, the report said.