NEWS

Sick air traffic controller draws attention to shortages at smaller airports

Sick air traffic controller draws attention to shortages at smaller airports

The airport at the southeastern Aegean island of Kastelorizo, where Olympic Air operates, remained out of service last weekend because the sole employee working the control tower and providing Airport Flight Information Services (AFIS) was ill.

Indicatively, in 11 of the 15 border airports that offer flight information services, only one person is on duty serving passengers, medical and military planes 24 hours a day, without days off and leave, according to the Panhellenic Association of Telecommunication Workers of the Civil Aviation Service.

In addition, seven of the 11 airports have no permanent staff. In the recent past, similar cases of sudden closures have been recorded at the airports of Ikaria, Milos (three times), Kozani, Naxos and Kastoria.

Travel

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Elderly man hurled off by jet blast on Skiathos
NEWS

Elderly man hurled off by jet blast on Skiathos

Cyprus-Greece ferry to arrive in Piraeus on Monday
NEWS

Cyprus-Greece ferry to arrive in Piraeus on Monday

Air link between Crete, Benghazi set for takeoff
NEWS

Air link between Crete, Benghazi set for takeoff

EU Covid certificate extended for a year
NEWS

EU Covid certificate extended for a year

EU: Schengen travel restrictions badly checked amid pandemic
NEWS

EU: Schengen travel restrictions badly checked amid pandemic

Heavy shipping traffic on long weekend
NEWS

Heavy shipping traffic on long weekend