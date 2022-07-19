Turkish fighter jets fly over Zourafa islet

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the islet of Zourafa, also known as Ladoxera, east of the northern Aegean island of Samothraki on Tuesday at 10.31 a.m., the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said in a statement.

The Turkish aircraft, which entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without first submitting a flight plan, flew at an altitude of 25,000 feet, GEETHA said.

The planes were identified and intercepted in line with international rules of engagement, it said.