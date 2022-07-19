NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Zourafa islet

Turkish fighter jets fly over Zourafa islet
File photo.

A pair of Turkish F-16 fighter jets flew over the islet of Zourafa, also known as Ladoxera, east of the northern Aegean island of Samothraki on Tuesday at 10.31 a.m., the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) said in a statement.

The Turkish aircraft, which entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without first submitting a flight plan, flew at an altitude of 25,000 feet, GEETHA said.

The planes were identified and intercepted in line with international rules of engagement, it said. 

Defense

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Akar slams Greece for seeking to block sale of F-16 jets to Turkey
NEWS

Akar slams Greece for seeking to block sale of F-16 jets to Turkey

Pentagon and Lockheed reach deal to build 375 F-35s; Greece a potential customer
NEWS

Pentagon and Lockheed reach deal to build 375 F-35s; Greece a potential customer

US Secretary of Defense says will contact Turkish counterpart over Aegean tensions
PANAGIOTOPOULOS IN THE US

US Secretary of Defense says will contact Turkish counterpart over Aegean tensions

Panagiotopoulos in the US to meet Lloyd Austin, discuss F-35s
NEWS

Panagiotopoulos in the US to meet Lloyd Austin, discuss F-35s

Greek lobby succeeds in US efforts
NEWS

Greek lobby succeeds in US efforts

Ankara not likely to accept F-16 strings
NEWS

Ankara not likely to accept F-16 strings