Actors take to the streets to protest crime in the capital

Police sweeps may help temporarily clear criminal elements from Omonia and the surrounding areas, but they don’t bring about the kind of change a city needs so its citizens are happy to walk in its streets. [InTime News]

Greek National Theater workers and local residents held gathered at the Omonia Square police station in central Athens on Tuesday to express their alarm at rising in crime in the area.

In a letter to Athens Mayor Kostas Bakoyiannis and the ministers of Citizens’ Protection, Culture and Tourism, the union expressed its concern about the situation in the area – the National Theater’s base – saying that “nothing seems to have essentially changed.” It said that “lawlessness and delinquent behavior is increasing by the day.”

The letter said that despite numerous complaints by the workers’ union and local residents to authorities, “we continue to feel scared and insecure even for our own physical integrity,” noting the illegal drug trade as a particular problem.

The Athens mayor has repeatedly called on the Citizens’ Protection Ministry to help crack down on lawlessness in the city center.