New Turkish drill ship to begin operations next month

Turkey’s fourth drill ship, the Abdülhamid Han, will launch operations in the Mediterranean Sea next month, the country’s Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Wednesday.

No information was immediately available about the exact location of the drilling. However, Turkish officials have previously said that the rig’s mission will be the Blue Homeland, which represents a large swath of an area in the Mediterranean where Turkey claims to have influence, in violation of Greek and Cypriot rights.

Analysts believe that the location will not only be the result of scientific studies as there will be a political decision as well.

