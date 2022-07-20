NEWS

Erdogan says Greece-related conditions imposed on US sale of F-16s not binding

[Reuters]

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said a condition set out by the US House of Representatives to ensure that F-16 fighter jets which might be sold to Ankara are not used to violate Greece’s air space was not binding, according to a text shared by the presidency on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Ankara called on its NATO ally not to fall for a “game” by US lawmakers, after the House approved legislation that would stop the F-16 sale unless the administration certifies it is essential for US national security, while also including a description of steps taken to ensure they are not used for overflights over Greece.

Speaking to reporters on a flight returning from Tehran, Erdogan said US President Joe Biden had not set out any conditions for the sale when the two met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Madrid last month. 

