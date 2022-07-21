NEWS

Thessaloniki man arrested for rape, drugs

A 28-year-old man was expected to be led before a prosecutor in Thessaloniki on Thursday after he was arrested for rape and violation of drug laws, police said.

According to the authorities, his arrest came after a 24-year-old woman accused him of sexual assault, stating that the alleged perpetrator, with whom they were friends, attacked her during a visit to his home on Tuesday night.

Searching his apartment, officers found 748 grams of cannabis, an unspecified white powder, a precision scale, improvised drug packaging bags, cash and foreign currency.

