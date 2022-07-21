NEWS

PM tours fire stricken areas of Penteli

[InTime News]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis toured the areas stricken by the Penteli wildfire on Thursday.

“We have a picture of the extent of the damage. What I keep as positive is the fact that the number of damaged houses, despite the fact that the flames entered the urban fabric, is low compared with the intensity of the wildfire,” Mitsotakis said during his stop at the mobile operation centre “Olympus” in the square of Palea Penteli.

“The wildfire was very difficult, and I had the opportunity to tour the entire stricken area. Congratulations to those who fought [the flames] in the field, in really unprecedented conditions because the winds were really extremely strong,” he added.

“The authorities responsible for restoration will now take over. I saw that the restoration of the power supply is moving quickly. There will be a record of the damage, we are now experienced and the citizens will be compensated as soon as possible,” he noted.

Asked if there were suspicions of arson he said “We can’t exclude any possibility. The site and the time the fire started raises reasonable questions”. [AMNA]

