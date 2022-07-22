NEWS

Train services briefly disrupted as man jumps onto railway track

Train services briefly disrupted as man jumps onto railway track

Services on Line 1 of the Athens metro (the Kifissia-Piraeus ISAP electric railway) were briefly disrupted on Friday as a man jumped onto the railway tracks at the Moschato station.

There were no trains were at the station at the time and the man wasn’t injured. However, services were altered for a while, with trains only running between Kifissia and Tavros without continuing to Moschato, Neo Faliro and Piraeus.

After the man climbed back up on the platform, the station manager announced the resumption of services. It was not clear why he ended up on the tracks.

Accident Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Shroud of mystery envelops fatal flight
NEWS

Shroud of mystery envelops fatal flight

All crew bodies at plane crash site now retrieved
NEWS

All crew bodies at plane crash site now retrieved

Body retrieved at Antonov crash site
NEWS

Body retrieved at Antonov crash site

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes near Kavala
NEWS

Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes near Kavala

Wake turbulence severely injures tourist
NEWS

Wake turbulence severely injures tourist

Body of man found beneath freight train
NEWS

Body of man found beneath freight train