Train services briefly disrupted as man jumps onto railway track

Services on Line 1 of the Athens metro (the Kifissia-Piraeus ISAP electric railway) were briefly disrupted on Friday as a man jumped onto the railway tracks at the Moschato station.

There were no trains were at the station at the time and the man wasn’t injured. However, services were altered for a while, with trains only running between Kifissia and Tavros without continuing to Moschato, Neo Faliro and Piraeus.

After the man climbed back up on the platform, the station manager announced the resumption of services. It was not clear why he ended up on the tracks.