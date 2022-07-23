NEWS

New framework for muftis in Thrace put to House

New framework for muftis in Thrace put to House
[AP]

A new framework regarding the status and function of the Muslim community’s muftis in Thrace, northeastern Greece, was tabled to Parliament on Friday by the Education Ministry.

The new regulations bring significant changes to the 1991 institutional framework. A government official said it sends “a clear message against the politicization of Islam.” The concept of the post is defined in line with the Council of State and the European Court of Human Rights.  

The same official said the new regulations represent an effort to protect Islam with the characteristics it has in Thrace, “away from foreign influences that try to change its identity.”

“The symbiosis of Christians and Muslims in Thrace is the best example in Europe, and Greece supports it so it can continue to be, together with the Orthodox Church, a factor in strengthening social cohesion and preserving Thrace’s unique characteristics,” the official stressed.

Religion Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greek President sends message of unity
NEWS

Greek President sends message of unity

Tsipras wishes speedy recovery to Vartholomaios in Monday call
NEWS

Tsipras wishes speedy recovery to Vartholomaios in Monday call

Pope meets Cyprus’ Orthodox leader to strengthen ties
NEWS

Pope meets Cyprus’ Orthodox leader to strengthen ties

Menendez lauds patriarch’s ‘commitment to peace and cooperation’
NEWS

Menendez lauds patriarch’s ‘commitment to peace and cooperation’

Elpidophoros, Anastasiades meet
NEWS

Elpidophoros, Anastasiades meet

Greece opposes EU plan to put limit on gas
NEWS

Greece opposes EU plan to put limit on gas