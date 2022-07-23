NEWS

2,750 hectares burned in recent wildfire in Penteli

2,750 hectares burned in recent wildfire in Penteli
Fire burns near a house on Penteli mountain, northern Athens, Tuesday. In Greece, hundreds of people were ordered to leave their homes after a large forest fire broke out northeast of Athens, fanned by high winds. [AP]

Over 2,750 hectares, most of it forest, was destroyed in the fire that broke out in Pendeli, north of Athens, last Tuesday.

Almost all of the affected area was earmarked for reforestation following earlier fires in the region.

The extent of the damage emerged from data from the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service.

Separate data from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport shows that 54 houses, 5 business premises, 17 warehouses and 1 religious structure were badly damaged in the blaze.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Dadia forest fire burning out of control
NEWS

Dadia forest fire burning out of control

Fire breaks out in Moria
NEWS

Fire breaks out in Moria

Response to Attica fire deemed rapid
NEWS

Response to Attica fire deemed rapid

Man arrested on suspicion of arson
NEWS

Man arrested on suspicion of arson

Reinforcements sent to battle Evros blaze
NEWS

Reinforcements sent to battle Evros blaze

Video apparently shows arsonist in the act
NEWS

Video apparently shows arsonist in the act