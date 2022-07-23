2,750 hectares burned in recent wildfire in Penteli

Fire burns near a house on Penteli mountain, northern Athens, Tuesday. In Greece, hundreds of people were ordered to leave their homes after a large forest fire broke out northeast of Athens, fanned by high winds. [AP]

Over 2,750 hectares, most of it forest, was destroyed in the fire that broke out in Pendeli, north of Athens, last Tuesday.

Almost all of the affected area was earmarked for reforestation following earlier fires in the region.

The extent of the damage emerged from data from the European Union’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service.

Separate data from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport shows that 54 houses, 5 business premises, 17 warehouses and 1 religious structure were badly damaged in the blaze.