Reshuffle speculation laid to rest

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reportedly put an end to rumors of a government reshuffle immediately after the upcoming summer recess.

“I have no intention of doing a reshuffle. We know that the winter will be difficult. We are preparing to face the challenges, to continue with reforms and to stand by the citizens,” he reportedly told close associates, adding that “people need stability.”

“We are heading into our fourth year, we have a lot of work ahead of us until the end of the government’s term and ministers must be dedicated to their duties. We will go into the elections with the same form,” Mitsotakis insisted.

Pundits say Mitsotakis’ decision to proceed with the current set-up until the elections in the spring of 2023 is based on the need to keep the government’s momentum given the critical milestones on the horizon.

These include the presentation of the government’s economic program at the Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) in northern Greece in September, the new budget, efforts to secure the absorption of maximum resources from the European Union’s Recovery Fund and the acquisition of investment-grade status.

Mitsotakis’ appearance at the TIF is seen as the starting point of a prolonged election period and he is expected to present a long-term roadmap, with specific commitments to further reduce taxes and contributions, alongside a new raft of support for households and businesses, as a buffer against inflation and energy cost increases.