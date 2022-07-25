Wildfire still raging in Dadia, more blazes active

Greek firefighters continued to battle a major wildfire in the Dadia Forest near the border with Turkey, which hosts a number of rare bird species, for a fifth day on Monday.

The village of Dadia, which was evacuated for the second time in three days on Sunday, was no longer threatened by the fire.

Meanwhile, emergency crews were trying to contain fires near the archaeological site of Ancient Olympia, the island of Lesvos in the eastern Aegean, and in Pella in central Macedonia.

The Fire Service said 159 firefighters and 59 fire engines were operating near the villages of Krestena and Skillountia, south and southeast of Ancient Olympia, were a fire broke out Sunday afternoon. They were assisted by four water dropping planes and four helicopters.

In Lesvos, firefighters late Sunday struggled to prevent the blaze from reaching the village of Stavros, northeast of the beach resort of Vatera that was ravaged by the fire on Saturday. Evacuation orders were issued for Stavros and the nearby village of Vrisa.



Meanwhile, 38 firefighters with nine fire engines and one helicopter were working to put out a fire that broke our early on Monday in Meniida, in the Pella regional unit.