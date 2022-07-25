NEWS

Very high risk of fire in four regions, including Attica, Tuesday

Very high risk of fire in four regions, including Attica, Tuesday

A very high risk of fire (risk category 4) exists in four regions of the country on Tuesday, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry has warned.

The areas most at risk are Attica, Central Greece (Viotia, Evia), Northern Aegean (Samos, Ikaria) and Southern Aegean (Rhodes, Kos, Kalymnos).

The ministry calls on citizens to avoid any open-air activities that can cause a fire by negligence, such as burning dry grass and branches, using machines that create sparks – such as circular saws, welding devices – using outdoor grills, smoking bees, and throwing lit cigarettes.

Fire

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Thousands of hectares burned in famed national park, Lesvos
NEWS

Thousands of hectares burned in famed national park, Lesvos

Fresh evacuation orders issued for two villages on Lesvos
NEWS

Fresh evacuation orders issued for two villages on Lesvos

Firebreaks halt blaze on Lesvos, homes saved
NEWS

Firebreaks halt blaze on Lesvos, homes saved

Wildfire still raging in Dadia, more blazes active
NEWS

Wildfire still raging in Dadia, more blazes active

Fire damages homes in southern Greece; more blazes active
NEWS

Fire damages homes in southern Greece; more blazes active

Village of Dadia evacuated for second time
NEWS

Village of Dadia evacuated for second time