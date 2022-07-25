Very high risk of fire in four regions, including Attica, Tuesday

A very high risk of fire (risk category 4) exists in four regions of the country on Tuesday, the Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry has warned.

The areas most at risk are Attica, Central Greece (Viotia, Evia), Northern Aegean (Samos, Ikaria) and Southern Aegean (Rhodes, Kos, Kalymnos).

The ministry calls on citizens to avoid any open-air activities that can cause a fire by negligence, such as burning dry grass and branches, using machines that create sparks – such as circular saws, welding devices – using outdoor grills, smoking bees, and throwing lit cigarettes.