A young man died on Monday after he was struck by the tail rotor of a helicopter in unclear circumstances in a town outside Athens.

According to reports, the deceased was from the UK.

The accident happened at around 6.20 p.m. in the town of Spata, in eastern Attica.

Reports say the man was one of four passengers who had returned on the helicopter, which they had hired, from a popular holiday island.

Police are investigating.