Targeted tourism subsidy to help north Evia, Samos

The North Evia-Samos Pass platform reopened on Monday via vouchers.gov.gr, aiming to financially prop tourism activity in the regions of north Evia and Samos. 

The second phase of the program concerns virtual debit cards, which beneficiaries will be able to use until August 31 for accommodation, food and local transport costs in the above areas. 

In particular, 4,050 e-vouchers of 100 euros each will be issued for northern Evia and 2,025 of €200 each for Samos.

