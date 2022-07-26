NEWS

PASOK chief files complaint over alleged phone tap attempt

[InTime News]

The head of PASOK-Movement for Change, Nikos Androulakis, has filed a complaint with the Supreme Court Prosecutors’ Office claiming that an unknown party or parties had attempted to tap his cellphone during a leadership race in the ranks of the socialist party last year.

In a statement released on Tuesday, his office said that Androulakis, who is also a member of the European Parliament, found evidence of an attempt to infect his private cellphone with illegal spyware named Predator.
Androulakis reportedly scanned his mobile devices last month thanks to a special European Parliament service created as part of an investigation into Pegasus, another spyware-for-hire technology.

According to the statement, the scan on his cellphone on June 28 revealed a suspect link associated with Predator, which allows the hacker full and constant access to the target’s mobile device, including passwords, photo and contact folders, web browsing history, text messages, voicemail, keystrokes and more.

The Greek MEP reportedly handed over the device to the proper authorities at the European Parliament, who investigated the matter further and confirmed that Androulakis had received a text message on September 21, 2021 asking him to click on the suspect link, something which he did not do.

